Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 23:10 Hits: 8

President Trump is testing the loyalty of his Republican allies on Capitol Hill at a time when his weak job approval numbers have GOP lawmakers increasingly concerned that he may lose reelection and drag down their Senate...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/509901-trump-tests-gop-loyalty-with-election-tweet-and-stimulus-strategy