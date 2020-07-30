The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Space architecture: What Congress needs to focus on

Russia and China are only two of a growing list of more than eight countries increasing their ability to disable satellites in space.

Watch as CQ Roll Call talks with the director of the Aerospace Security Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies about what he believes Congress should focus on in space.

[Why are there no rules in space?]

