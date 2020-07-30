Space architecture: What Congress needs to focus on

Articles

Russia and China are only two of a growing list of more than eight countries increasing their ability to disable satellites in space.

Watch as CQ Roll Call talks with the director of the Aerospace Security Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies about what he believes Congress should focus on in space.

