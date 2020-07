Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 17:25 Hits: 4

Former President Clinton on Thursday honored late civil rights icon and longtime Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) at his funeral in Atlanta, saying the congressman “got into a lot of good trouble along the way.”“He got into a lot of good trouble...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/509809-clinton-pays-respects-to-john-lewis-at-funeral-he-got-into-a-lot-of-good