Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020

The late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) said in a posthumous op-ed that he had been “inspired” shortly before his death by nationwide demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd in May.In a piece...

