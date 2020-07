Articles

A Republican lawmaker broke with President Trump on Thursday and said he would oppose any attempts to delay the November election after Trump floated the idea.“Reminder: Election dates are set by Congress,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tweeted in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/509760-gop-lawmaker-says-he-will-oppose-any-attempts-to-delay-election