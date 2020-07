Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 15:39 Hits: 7

A chorus of constitutional scholars and election law experts slammed President Trump's suggestion Thursday that the Nov. 3 general election be delayed in light of an expected uptick in mail-in voting amid the coronavirus...

