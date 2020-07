Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 03:01 Hits: 8

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) said Wednesday he will take an anti-malaria drug that experts have warned doesn't treat the coronavirus after he tested positive for the virus. "My doctor and I are a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/509719-gohmert-says-he-will-take-hydroxychloroquine-as-covid-19-treatment