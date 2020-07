Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 22:27 Hits: 4

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday that masks will be mandatory on the House floor, after a GOP lawmaker who has at times flouted the health recommendation tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. "Members and staff...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/509687-pelosi-to-require-masks-on-house-floor