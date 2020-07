Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) met with three Democratic committee chairmen on Monday in an effort to bridge differences between competing plans to protect patients from surprise medical bills, but there was no breakthrough, according to people...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/509708-pelosi-huddles-with-chairmen-on-surprise-billing-but-deal-elusive