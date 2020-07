Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020

The House Republican Steering Committee selected four lawmakers on Wednesday evening to fill committee seats negotiated between Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) following Republicans’ special election...

