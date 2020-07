Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 22:51 Hits: 4

The long anticipated confrontation between the chief executives of America's largest tech firms and Congress produced several memorable moments Wednesday and gave important insight into the House Judiciary subcommittee on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/509697-five-takeaways-as-panel-grills-tech-ceos