Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 17:18 Hits: 6

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday said she was sorry to hear that Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day."I'm so sorry for him," Pelosi told MSNBC's Garrett Haake."But I’m also sorry my...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/509591-pelosi-on-gohmert-testing-positive-for-covid-19-im-so-sorry-for-him