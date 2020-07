Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 19:15 Hits: 2

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) said in an interview on Tuesday that she was "chomping at the bit" to answer questions about former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate search as speculation swirls around Demings and other potential contenders. "...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/509419-demings-im-chomping-at-the-bit-to-answer-questions-about-bidens-running