Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 14:17 Hits: 2

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump GOP group, launched a new ad Tuesday again targeting President Trump's response to the coronavirus. The ad, titled "Memories," focuses on a series of sentimenta...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/509337-lincoln-project-ad-targets-trump-americans-continue-to-live-in-purgatory