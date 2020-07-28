Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 21:41 Hits: 2

In tonight’s episode, we delve into what GOP lawmakers asked for in the next round of relief to ease the economic burden of the pandemic — billions allocated for the defense industry, with transportation left behind. We also look at what’s being done to protect frontline workers and patients from protective equipment that doesn’t meet federal safety standards.

Show notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: GOP lawmakers tuck billions for defense industry into latest relief package appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-gop-lawmakers-tuck-billions-for-defense-industry-into-latest-relief-package/