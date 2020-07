Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 23:57 Hits: 5

Throngs of mourners flocked to Capitol Hill this week to join lawmakers, human rights activists and family members in bidding farewell to Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) as the late civil rights icon lay in state on the Capitol steps.Lewis, 80, was a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/509481-lawmakers-public-bid-farewell-to-john-lewis