Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tore into Attorney General William Barr after his testimony on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, accusing him of acting like a “henchman” for President Trump.“He was like a blob. He was like a, just a henchman for the...

