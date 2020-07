Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 15:10 Hits: 2

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) withdrew a request for an emergency hearing in a lawsuit that aims to block his state's largest city from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other pandemic-related restrictions...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/509361-georgia-governor-withdraws-request-for-emergency-hearing-to-block