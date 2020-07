Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 18:06 Hits: 2

A nonpartisan watchdog filed a complaint with the Federal Election Committee (FEC) on Tuesday alleging President Trump's reelection campaign broke the law by "laundering" $170 million in spending in an effort to conceal p...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/509404-watchdog-alleges-trump-campaign-illegally-concealed-170-million-in-spending