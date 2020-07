Articles

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Tuesday that Democrats are not insisting $600 federal unemployment payments be included in the massive coronavirus relief package under negotiation between the two parties....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/509406-hoyer-says-democrats-are-flexible-on-unemployment-benefits-its-not-600-or-bust