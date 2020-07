Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 22:07 Hits: 10

President Trump on Tuesday questioned why Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, has a higher approval rating with the public than he does on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic."It's...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/509464-trump-questions-how-fauci-has-a-high-approval-rating-but-nobody-likes