Pelosi yields the floor to Lewis one last time

In a speech eulogizing the late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, Speaker Nancy Pelosi yielded the floor for the last time to the Georgia Democrat.
A recording of Lewis’ voice echoed in the Rotunda, urging others to get into “good trouble” once again.
See the video for Pelosi’s full remarks at the Rotunda memorial service Monday.
