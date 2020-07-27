Pelosi yields the floor to Lewis one last time

Articles

In a speech eulogizing the late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, Speaker Nancy Pelosi yielded the floor for the last time to the Georgia Democrat.

A recording of Lewis’ voice echoed in the Rotunda, urging others to get into “good trouble” once again.

See the video for Pelosi’s full remarks at the Rotunda memorial service Monday.

[ Congress pays respects to ‘revered and beloved’ John Lewis in a Rotunda memorial service like no other ]

