Pelosi yields the floor to Lewis one last time

In a speech eulogizing the late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, Speaker Nancy Pelosi yielded the floor for the last time to the Georgia Democrat.

A recording of Lewis’ voice echoed in the Rotunda, urging others to get into “good trouble” once again.

See the video for Pelosi’s full remarks at the Rotunda memorial service Monday.

[ Congress pays respects to ‘revered and beloved’ John Lewis in a Rotunda memorial service like no other ]

The post Pelosi yields the floor to Lewis one last time appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/07/27/pelosi-yields-the-floor-to-lewis-one-last-time/

