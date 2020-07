Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 15:00 Hits: 2

The PPP was to ameliorate the economic crisis; absent a fix the PPP benefits for all its fanfare is at least partially dissipated.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/509146-the-irs-undermines-the-objective-of-the-ppp