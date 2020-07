Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 15:22 Hits: 1

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic has opened people's eyes to the dangers of China."The most significant foreign policy consequence of this pandemic is people are understanding the t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/509075-cruz-covid-19-has-opened-eyes-to-dangers-from-china