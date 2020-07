Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 14:31 Hits: 3

Rep. Karen Bass, a California Democrat representing the Los Angeles area, said Sunday she thinks local officials reopened Los Angeles County too quickly. Bass said that LA County officials are weighing the need to reimplement a stay-at-home...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/509069-rep-bass-says-la-opened-a-little-too-quickly