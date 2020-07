Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 16:08 Hits: 3

The body of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) on Sunday was escorted across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama for the last time in a tribute to the civil rights icon’s legacy.A military honor guard accompanied Lewis as his casket was escorted from...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/509083-john-lewis-carried-across-edmund-pettus-bridge-for-last-time