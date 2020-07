Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 21:48 Hits: 0

The head of U.S. Space Force said a July 15 event involving a small space vehicle is "further evidence of Russia's continuing efforts to develop and test space-based systems."

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/5wPOBamIU6E/