Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 19:29 Hits: 1

President Donald Trump’s plans to withdraw 10,000 U.S. troops from Germany will take years to execute, according to the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/qy5OonpdUJg/