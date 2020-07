Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 16:00 Hits: 1

As storms rage, many voters, frightened by the anarchy and leftist policies, will choose to ride it out with Trump.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/508786-prepare-for-four-more-years-of-the-most-disruptive-president-ever