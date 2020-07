Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 16:05 Hits: 2

Tucker Carlson called Matt Drudge "firmly a man of the progressive left," with the conservative Fox News host comparing the Drudge Report founder to The Daily Beast or "any other woke propaganda outlet posing as a news co...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/509017-tucker-carlson-matt-drudge-is-now-firmly-a-man-of-the-progressive-left