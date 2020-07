Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 22:43 Hits: 4

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) resigned from the board of directors of the Christian organization Bread for the World amid blowback after he accosted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) this week at the Capitol and called her “disgusting” and a “fucking...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/509042-yoho-resigns-from-board-of-christian-organization-following-confrontation-with