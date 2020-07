Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 18:41 Hits: 15

Fox News briefly cut away from Friday's White House daily briefing shortly after press secretary Kayleigh McEnany showed a video presentation focusing on violence and rioting in Portland, Ore....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/508923-fox-news-cuts-away-from-wh-press-briefing-after-graphic-portland-rioting-video