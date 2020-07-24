Photos of the week: House and Senate work on virus aid

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 12:32 Hits: 2

For the first time in weeks, the Senate and the House were in session at the same time. Here is what the week ending July 24 in the Capitol looked like through the eyes of CQ Roll Call photojournalists.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden stands in the Ohio Clock Corridor on Tuesday during a vote in the Senate. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)From left, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Alabama Sen. Richard C. Shelby, and Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander talk Tuesday as their meeting on COVID-19 aid breaks up in the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Senate Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark Warner, left, greets Texas Sen. John Cornyn during a committee hearing on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham disembarks from the Senate subway Wednesday on his way to a vote in the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema departs from the Senate floor Wednesday after a vote in the Capitol. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Demonstrators rally Wednesday near the Capitol Hill residence of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call for an extension of unemployment benefits. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)McConnell boards an elevator in the Capitol on Wednesday after attending the Senate GOP lunch. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Graham conducts a Senate Judiciary hearing Wednesday on protecting the integrity of collegiate athletics. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Nancy Pelosi, joined by other House Democrats, holds the enrollment ceremony for public lands legislation on the Capitol’s West Terrace on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Meadows, right, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speak to reporters Thursday as they leave a coronavirus aid meeting with McConnell. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Pelosi throw their fists in the air during a news conference Thursday when asked about baseball’s opening day. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)The catafalque to support the casket of the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis is set up in the Capitol Rotunda on Friday during preparations for his memorial ceremony next week. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the week: House and Senate work on virus aid appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/07/24/photos-of-the-week-house-and-senate-work-on-virus-aid/