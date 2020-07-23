The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Coronavirus Special Report: COVID-19 bill talks stall

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3

In tonight’s episode, Senate leaders have been working to release their version of the next COVID-19 relief bill, but talks fizzled after disagreements among Republicans over certain provisions, and the White House’s decision to take time to read the fine print, killed any hope of text coming out Thursday. CQ Roll Call’s Paul Krawzak has the latest on what we know about the bill.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: COVID-19 bill talks stall appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-covid-19-bill-talks-stall/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version