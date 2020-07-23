Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 22:57 Hits: 3

In tonight’s episode, Senate leaders have been working to release their version of the next COVID-19 relief bill, but talks fizzled after disagreements among Republicans over certain provisions, and the White House’s decision to take time to read the fine print, killed any hope of text coming out Thursday. CQ Roll Call’s Paul Krawzak has the latest on what we know about the bill.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: COVID-19 bill talks stall appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-covid-19-bill-talks-stall/