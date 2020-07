Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 18:54 Hits: 3

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday said that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) should accept Rep. Ted Yoho’s (R-Fla.) apology he issued from the House floor Wednesday, adding that he believes the gesture was appropriate...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/508740-mccarthy-calls-on-ocasio-cortez-to-accept-yohos-apology