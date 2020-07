Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 22:36 Hits: 7

The Fairfax County,Va., School Board in an unanimous vote on Thursday afternoon decided to give Robert E. Lee High School a new namesake: late Congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.), who died at the age of 80 last Friday.The school board initially...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/508812-robert-e-lee-high-school-in-va-to-be-renamed-after-john-lewis