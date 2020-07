Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 14:35 Hits: 2

Former Vice President Joe Biden has widened his lead over President Trump in Florida, according to a poll released Thursday, the latest sign that the president is facing an increasingly difficult battle in his adopted hom...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/508669-poll-biden-leads-trump-by-6-points-in-florida