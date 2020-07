Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 18:41 Hits: 9

The Senate on Thursday passed a mammoth defense policy bill that sparked a veto threat from President Trump over its inclusion of a plan to rename bases named after Confederate figures.The Sen...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508721-senate-passes-bill-with-plan-to-change-confederate-named-bases-over-trump