Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 22:57 Hits: 4

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Wednesday filed a lawsuit on behalf of volunteer medics alleging that local and federal law enforcement officials have targeted and attacked them at protests in Portland,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/508601-aclu-sues-federal-agencies-portland-police-for-attacking-volunteer