Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) on Wednesday lashed out at President Trump for his support of federal officers deployed to Portland in recent weeks, saying that the president's "game plan" is to stoke racial tension among the country."Trump wants to...

