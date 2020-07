Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 18:34 Hits: 2

Congress went two-for-two swatting down measures to slash the national security budget by $74 billion, rejecting a proposal from Sen. Bernie Sanders to redirect the money toward domestic needs.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/NgOmGABFoKA/