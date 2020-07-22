Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 21:49 Hits: 2

In tonight’s episode, CQ Roll Call’s Todd Ruger examines the rift between employees, who are exposed to the coronavirus on the front lines, and the businesses that employ them, and how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s push for liability protections in the next COVID-19 bill might benefit these businesses. Then, Kate Ackley breaks down how the coronavirus pandemic has dominated K Street, the center of Washington’s lobbying industry. Finally, Niels Lesniewski looks at what hurdles remain ahead of the Major League Baseball season.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Employees and businesses clash over liability protections appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-employees-and-businesses-clash-over-liability-protections/