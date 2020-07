Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 20:30 Hits: 2

The House passed legislation to repeal President Trump’s controversial travel ban in a 233-183 vote along party lines on Wednesday.The legislation — spearheaded by Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) and backed by 219 co-sponsors — includes language aimed at...

