Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 19:39 Hits: 2

Nearly two-thirds of Texas voters say the spread of the coronavirus in their state is "out of control," according to a new Quinnipiac University poll r...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/508556-65-percent-in-texas-say-coronavirus-out-of-control