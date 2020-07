Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 21:18 Hits: 6

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) called Wednesday for the impeachment of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) over his handling of the state's coronavirus outbreak, saying, "The people we are lauding ar...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/508581-rand-paul-calls-for-cuomo-to-be-impeached-over-coronavirus-response