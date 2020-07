Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 22:23 Hits: 7

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd in May, has also been charged alongside his wife with multiple felony counts of tax evasion.The couple w...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/508589-derek-chauvin-and-wife-charged-with-multiple-tax-evasion-counts