Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 22:58 Hits: 7

The White House and top Senate Republicans are pouring cold water on the prospect of a short-term unemployment extension.Republican senators were discussing a short-term extension to provide a patch between the exp...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508605-white-house-senior-republicans-pour-cold-water-on-short-term-unemployment