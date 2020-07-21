Coronavirus Special Report: Negotiations begin on next COVID-19 aid package

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

In tonight’s episode, CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman breaks down the latest on talks between lawmakers regarding the next COVID-19 aid package. Later, Mary Ellen McIntire looks at how schools are preparing for the fall and how the next aid package will affect those preparations.

