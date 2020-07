Articles

Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Conservative lawmakers clashed with House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.) on Tuesday over her public support of Anthony Fauci and for previously backing a primary challenger to Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.).Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-...

