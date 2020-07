Articles

Category: U.S. Politics
Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

President Trump said Tuesday that the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States would "get worse before it gets better" amid surges in cases in parts of the country."It will probably, unfortunately, get worse...

